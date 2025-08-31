BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

MeT predicts rain with thunderstorms in J&K during next few hours

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, July 19 (ANI): People commute during a heavy rain, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Sunday evening issued a fresh nowcast, predicting rain and thundershowers at many places across Jammu and Kashmir during the next few hours, while also cautioning about flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the MeT Centre, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with spells of rain and thundershowers at several places in north Kashmir, including Kupwara, Handwara, Bandipora (including Gurez and Tulail), Ganderbal–Kangan–Sonamarg, Uri, Baramulla, as well as parts of central and south Kashmir. Parts of Jammu division including Reasi and Samba are also likely to witness rainfall.

The advisory said that many places of Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, parts of Baramulla, and the hilly areas of Bandipora and Ganderbal may receive moderate to intense rain/thundershowers accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) during the next 1–2 hours.

The department has also issued a cautionary note regarding the possibility of flash floods, landslides, and mudslides at vulnerable locations, urging people to stay away from nallahs, streams, and water channels.

“In view of the prevailing weather, shikara riding and boating activities should remain suspended for the next three hours,” the advisory added.

