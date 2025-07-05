Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

MeT Predicts Hot and Humid Weather for Today in J&K 

Srinagar, July 05: The Met Centre Srinagar today Predicted Hot and Humid Weather During Day time in J&K with possibility of spell light rain/ moderate rain/ Thunder with intense showers towards late night/ early morning at scattered to many places.

From July 6-8, the region can expect generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers, with some areas potentially experiencing intense showers and heavy rainfall.

From 9-10 July, Met Predicted light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at scattered to many places and from 11-12 July , Met Forecast hot and Humid weather with brief showers at scattered places.

The advisory warns of flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in vulnerable areas, as well as a rise in water levels in rivers, streams, and local Nalas.

Residents and travelers are advised to exercise caution and stay informed about weather conditions. Farmers are also advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations during this period.

 

