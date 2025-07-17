BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

MeT Predicts Heavy Rains, Flash Floods in J&K Parts 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 17: The Met Centre Srinagar today issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of heavy rains and flash floods in the region.

A generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers is expected at many places, with intense showers at few places and heavy rain at isolated places on July 17.

Brief spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at scattered to fairly widespread places on July 18-19.

From 20-23rd July, MeT Forecasts Generally cloudy with Intermittent spells of light to moderate Rain/thundershower at many places with intense showers at few places with heavy rain at isolated places of J&K.

The advisory cautions of a possibility of intense showers and heavy rain at isolated places, which may lead to flash floods at vulnerable places, landslides/mudslides, and shooting stones.

Farmers are advised to spray crops between July 18-20.

“Putting Jamia Masjid under siege on Shab-e-Baraat is highly condemnable, assault on public sentiments”: Tariq Karra
ICC announces reserve days for knockout matches of T20 World Cup
PSAJK urges Govt. for early winter breaks amidst cold weather for School children
Boeing begins production of Apache helicopters for Indian Army
visually impaired youth qualifies Junior Research Fellowship exam
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Report does not mention it was pilot error: Pilot Federation President on AI-171 crash report
Next Article SPO Killed After Falling from Bus in J&K’s Rajouri 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar meets South Korean special envoys, discusses defence, maritime and tech cooperation
Breaking National
Iraq: At least 61 dead, several missing after massive fire at hypermarket in Kut city
Breaking World
Sent strong message to world that there will be consequences if India is attacked: Amit Shah
Breaking National
Pahalgam clear example of security lapse by Modi govt: Asaduddin Owaisi
Breaking National