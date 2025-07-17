MeT Predicts Heavy Rains, Flash Floods in J&K Parts 

Srinagar, July 17: The Met Centre Srinagar today issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of heavy rains and flash floods in the region.

A generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers is expected at many places, with intense showers at few places and heavy rain at isolated places on July 17.

Brief spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at scattered to fairly widespread places on July 18-19.

From 20-23rd July, MeT Forecasts Generally cloudy with Intermittent spells of light to moderate Rain/thundershower at many places with intense showers at few places with heavy rain at isolated places of J&K.

The advisory cautions of a possibility of intense showers and heavy rain at isolated places, which may lead to flash floods at vulnerable places, landslides/mudslides, and shooting stones.

Farmers are advised to spray crops between July 18-20.