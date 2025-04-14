Breaking

MeT Predicts Dry Weather in J&K from April 14-17

Srinagar, Jan 19 (ANI): Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride at Dal Lake on a sunny day, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar, April 14 : The Meterological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting a significant change in weather patterns from April 18-20.

After a dry spell from April 14-17, the region can expect cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and snow in higher reaches from April 18-20, with isolated areas potentially experiencing heavy rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds.

Travelers, tourists, and transporters are advised to plan accordingly and follow administrative and traffic advisories. Farmers are recommended to continue farm operations until April 17.

Moderate snowfall is expected in higher reaches during this period. The weather is expected to remain dry from April 22-25 before turning cloudy again on April 26-27.

