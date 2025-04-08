MeT issues ‘yellow alert’ for tomorrow, predicts gusty winds, light snow, rains for 2 days

A day after recording the hottest day, Kashmir on Tuesday witnessed a dip in the maximum temperatures as several higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall while the rains lashed the plains.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), several upper reaches including Sinthan Top received fresh snowfall today while the rains lashed Kashmir till this evening, bringing down the mercury by 4 degree Celsius in Srinagar and by some degrees in other parts compared to yesterday.

Pertinently, Srinagar on Monday recorded the season’s hottest day today at 28.2 degree Celsius, which was 9.4 degree Celsius above than the normal temperature.

However, the temperature plummeted by four degree Celsius today and settled at 24.4 degree Celsius.

The weather remained cloudy mostly while the rains lashed Kashmir parts from this afternoon.

It is worth mentioning here that the local Meteorological department (MeT) has issued a yellow alert for tomorrow, predicting isolated thunderstorm, hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds 30-40 KMPH in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the details, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of intermittent spells of light rain and snow (higher reaches) for the next two days at many places of Kashmir division & scattered places of Jammu division with possibility of thunderstorm and Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) at few places.

He also predicted light rain and snow (higher reaches) at scattered places towards morning & improvement thereafter on April 11, adding that from April 12 to April 17, the weather would remain generally dry while from April 18 to 20, fresh spells of rain and snow (higher reaches) is expected during the period.

Meanwhile, the travellers, tourists and transporters have been advised to follow administration and traffic advisory while the farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations for the next two days—(KNO)