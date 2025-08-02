Message of unity: PM Modi lauds Omar Abdullah’s visit to Statue of Unity

New Delhi, Aug 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded National Conference (NC) leader and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his visit to the Statue of Unity, calling it an inspiring gesture that promotes national unity and encourages domestic tourism.

Responding to Abdullah’s earlier tweet about enjoying a morning run along the Sabarmati River Front promenade, the Prime Minister posted on his X saying, “Kashmir to Kevadia! Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India.”

Omar Abdullah had shared pictures on X from his visit to Ahmedabad and his morning run at the Sabarmati Riverfront. He posted, “While in #Ahmedabad for a tourism event, I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It’s one of the nicest places I’ve been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed to run past the amazing Atal Foot Bridge.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also visited the SardarSarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Thursday and praised the project for bringing water to drought-prone areas.

Speaking to the reporters, Omar Abdullah said, “This dam has brought water to areas that knew nothing but drought… It has been J&K’s misfortune that we could not even imagine such projects because we were not allowed to stop the water. Now that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended, maybe there will be some such project in J&K too, so that there will be no shortage of power or water and electricity.”

Abdullah also expressed admiration for the Statue of Unity, calling it an authentic tribute to SardarVallabhbhai Patel and a symbol of new India.

“I had no idea that the Statue of Unity would be so magnificent. It is a true tribute to SardarVallabhbhai Patel and a great identity for the new India.

A day earlier, Omar Abdullah paid a courtesy call on Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister is currently in Gujarat to participate in a tourism fair, as part of efforts to attract a greater number of tourists from the state.

The Office of J-K Chief Minister posted on X, “During his visit to Gujarat for TTF, Ahmedabad, Chief Minister, along with his Advisor @nasirsogami, called on the Hon’ble CM of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp in Gandhinagar today. The meeting focused on deepening inter-state relations, promoting tourism and sharing best practices for inclusive development.”

Speaking about the tourism outreach, Abdullah said Gujarat remains among the top three states from where the maximum number of tourists visit Jammu and Kashmir.

“Looking at the last 30-35 years, since tourism began, three states have been the primary sources of tourists to J&K: Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. My team and I have come here for a tourism fair, to speak on behalf of J-K, hoping to see a good number of tourists from Gujarat very soon,” he said.