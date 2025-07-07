Message of Karbala is observed even to this day: NC

Srinagar, July 06: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, on the occasion of Ashura, said that the message of Karbala continues to inspire even after 1,400 years.He said that following the values of Imam Hussain helps in fighting evil and building a better society.Speaking to ANI, Tanvir Sadiq said, “The message of Karbala is observed even to this day…Even after 1,400 years, the message is the same, if you want to end evil, inculcate the message of Imam Hussain and Karbala in your heart, in your life. So that we form a good society.”

“Innocent people in Palestine are fighting for their rights. Iran showed the entire world that those who walk the path of the Almighty will never weaken,” Sadiq said.Notably, for the first time in over three decades, restored in 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir government permitted a Muharram procession in Srinagar, it was banned over 35 years after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.The permission for the Muharram procession in Srinagar after a long ban is a significant milestone, signifying progress towards religious freedom in the region.It emphasized the need to respect the religious sentiments of the people and uphold the values of inclusivity and unity among different communities in the valley.Muharram commemorates the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. It signifies an expression of sorrow over the killing of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on the 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq.The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which, to Shia Muslims, is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast on this day.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness.He inspired people to uphold truth in the face of adversity, the PM added.”The sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness. He inspires people to uphold truth in the face of adversity,” PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)