Members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel calls on LG Sinha 

Srinagar, July 05: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, under the Chairmanship of Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

The Committee is on a study visit to the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir. Anurag Singh Thakur said that the committee’s visit to Jammu Kashmir is also a part of the confidence building measures by the Government of India, post the Pahalgam Terror Attack. It will also spread the message across the country that Kashmir is safe and peaceful, he added.

The members of the committee also congratulated the Lieutenant Governor for the reforms and progressive policies implemented across the sectors in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to the inclusive and equitable development of UT of Jammu Kashmir. He also spoke on the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.

“Common man of Jammu Kashmir wants peace. The people have immense love and dedication for the nation and they know that their future is with India. The kind of protests that were seen on the streets of Jammu Kashmir against Pakistan- sponsored terrorism in Pahalgam was unprecedented,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasized on the need to counter fake narrative and propaganda being created by the adversaries.