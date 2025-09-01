Member Secretary Inaugurates Cocoon Auction Market & Mera Resham Mera Abhiman Programme at Anantnag

Follow us on

Anantnag, September 01: Giving a significant boost to Jammu & Kashmir’s rich sericulture heritage, Mr. P. Sivakumar, IFS, CEO & Member Secretary, Central Silk Board (CSB), MoT, GoI with Mr. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Director Sericulture J&K today inaugurated the Cocoon Auction Market at Sarnal, Anantnag, in the presence of the officers and Scientists of Sericulture Department and CSR&TI, CSB, Pampore and a large gathering of silkworm rearers, farmers, and cocoon buyers from within and outside the Union Territory.

In his welcome address, Mr. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Director Sericulture J&K, appreciated the active support and collaboration of the Central Silk Board with the Department of Sericulture Development J&K. He highlighted that both the Cocoon Auction Market and the “Mera Resham Mera Abhiman” Programme will bring transformative benefits to thousands of sericulture farmers and stakeholders.

Marking another milestone for the industry, Mr. P. Sivakumar, IFS, also inaugurated the prestigious initiative “Mera Resham Mera Abhiman” at Anantnag. This visionary programme seeks to promote and brand Jammu & Kashmir’s world-class silk, further enhancing its reach in both national and international markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. P. Sivakumar said J&K’s sericulture legacy is renowned for its finesse and tradition. Through this initiative, we aim to empower local farmers and entrepreneurs, enhance product quality and open new avenues for growth and prosperity.

This is not merely an economic initiative; it is a celebration of our heritage and a vital step toward ensuring sustainable livelihoods for our farming community, he remarked.

Dr. Sardar Singh, Director, CSR&TI, Central Silk Board, Pampore while sharing his views said, with these initiatives, a new chapter unfolds for J&K’s silk industry ushering in an era of prosperity, sustainability, and enhanced rural incomes, contributing significantly to the region’s overall economic growth.