“Mela Kheer Bhawani’ centuries-old embodiment of India’s civilisational heritage”: Tarun Chugh

Reaffirming the cultural and spiritual significance of the Mela Kheer Bhawani, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that the centuries-old festival is an embodiment of India’s civilisational heritage and would continue to be celebrated for generations to come, despite attempts by terrorists to create fear.

Speaking at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, a prominent Shakti Peeth, Chugh, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said, “This mela has been held for centuries and it will be held for ages to come. No one can stop it. The temple is not just a religious place but a powerful symbol of India’s unity and resilience.”

Condemning April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Chugh asserted that the terrorists who attacked innocent civilians have been given a “befitting reply” by India’s armed forces. “Our armed forces have made the ‘saudagars of terror’ and ‘mout ke saudagars’ bite the dust. 140 crore Indians are proud of our brave forces,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had empowered the military to act decisively, which led to the destruction of terror camps and air bases deep inside Pakistani territory.

Offering condolences and prayers for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chugh stated that the BJP was seeking strength from Mata Kheer Bhawani to eliminate terrorism and its handlers through “Operation Sindoor.” “Those who spread terror have been punished, and they will face even harsher consequences,” he warned.

Chugh also highlighted the efforts of India’s All-Party Delegations in presenting the country’s stance on terrorism globally, and exposing Pakistan as a hub of terrorism. “It is unfortunate that while the world is being shown the real face of Pakistan, some leaders at home are echoing Pakistan’s language. They questioned surgical strikes, mourned terrorist deaths, and now are even challenging the patriotism of our All-Party Delegation,” he remarked, calling it a “sick mentality.”

“Whenever India’s sovereignty and integrity are under question, we must all stand united. But some are busy trying to become Pakistan’s blue-eyed boys, speaking like ISI’s charming stars,” Chugh said in a scathing attack on political opponents—(KNO)