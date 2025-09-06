Mehbooba urges CM to utilise PM package, World Bank funds for dredging of rivers

Follow us on

Anantnag, Sept 05: Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the government should utilise the Rs 1,600 crore PM package and the Rs 1,500 crore World Bank-funded project for dredging and repair of rivers like Jhelum, Veshow, Rambiara and Tawi in Jammu.

Speaking to reporters here, she said the government should hold a meeting with the Centre to ensure immediate repair and strengthening of Jhelum bunds and gauges by using the already sanctioned funds.

Mehbooba visited the Fruit Mandi at Jablipora, where she said fruit is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy. “Tourism is already doomed, and the fruit industry has played a big role in improving our economic situation. But when the National Highway is closed, our fruits get spoiled as trucks remain stranded on the road,” she said.

She said the lack of cold storage facilities further worsens the crisis. “Lakhs of people are connected to the fruit industry. There is unemployment and no jobs. Now, this is our only support. Mufti Sahib tried to do a lot for this sector, whether by slashing toll tax or introducing the market intervention scheme. But somewhere, the whole matter has stopped,” she said.

The PDP chief urged the government to repair the highway and allow ten-wheeled vehicles on the Mughal Road to prioritise fruit transportation. “If traffic is diverted for a day and fruit trucks are given priority, our losses can be compensated to some extent. This is my request,” she said.

Later in Anantnag town, Mehbooba said, “The Jhelum, Rambiara, Veshow and many other rivers need large-scale repair. I hope the Chief Minister will take immediate notice and act quickly,” she said, adding, “Omar Abdullah Sahib can show results now. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,600 crore and the World Bank has Rs 1,500 crore. If they use it, it is Omar Abdullah Sahib’s job. The money is there; it only needs to be spent.”