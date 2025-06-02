Mehbooba Mufti Writes to LG Sinha on Kashmiri Pandit Rehabilitation

Srinagar, June 02 : People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has penned a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, urging him to facilitate the dignified return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit Community in the Valley.

The letter emphasizes the need for an inclusive and phased approach to ensure the safe and sustainable return of the community.

In a letter, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Every political party in Jammu & Kashmir, irrespective of ideology, has consistently supported the idea of their return. The shared pain of their displacement and the yearning for reconciliation bind us all in the belief that Kashmir can once again be a place where communities coexist peacefully.”

“To facilitate meaningful progress on this front, an inclusive and phased roadmap has been

attached for your consideration. This proposal emphasizes an all-stakeholders approach, ensuring that any policy or plan pitched is rooted in empathy, mutual trust and most importantly, the on-ground realities.” she added.

Mehbooba Mufti urged LG’s office to initiate a dialogue driven process involving representatives from the community, civil society, local leaders and relevant administrative agencies. Only through inclusive deliberations can we chart a future where no community feels alienated in their own land.