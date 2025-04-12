Mehbooba Mufti Writes to Chief Ministers M.K. Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, and Siddaramaiah

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, has addressed letters to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging them to continue standing up for the foundational values of the Indian Constitution amid an increasingly majoritarian political climate.

In her statement, Mufti expressed deep concern over the growing tide of majoritarianism that has gripped the country over the past decade. She said this trend poses a serious threat to India’s core principles of plurality, diversity, and secularism.

“While the majority of citizens continue to reject this divisive agenda, those who propagate hatred and exclusion now occupy positions of power. They are systematically targeting our Constitution, democratic institutions, and the secular fabric of our nation. Minorities, particularly Muslims, have borne the brunt of these actions — the latest example being the arbitrary enforcement of new Waqf laws that undermine our religious freedoms.”

Mufti further noted that these developments are not isolated but part of a broader pattern of systemic erosion of rights, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the dismemberment of Jammu & Kashmir.

In her letters to the three Chief Ministers, she acknowledged their consistent and courageous opposition to such injustices:

“In these dark and difficult times, your clarity, courage, and commitment to justice have been a rare beacon of hope. Alongside a few principled voices, you have upheld the inclusive and democratic idea of India. I write to convey my deepest respect and the gratitude of countless people who feel voiceless and marginalized today. With your continued leadership and support, I believe we can reclaim our constitutional values and safeguard our shared future.”

Mufti’s outreach aims to strengthen solidarity among leaders committed to protecting India’s democratic ethos and the rights of all its citizens.