Mehbooba Mufti condemns brutal police killings, Demands Justice for Parvez Ahmed and Persecuted Gujjar-Bakerwal Community

Mehbooba Mufti, Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and President of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), on Thursday visited the family of Parvez Ahmed, a 21-year-old Gujjar youth from Nikki Tawi, Jammu, killed in a staged police encounter on July 24, 2025, in Surey Chak under Satwari Police Station.

Her visit is a scathing rebuke of the ongoing atrocities against the Gujjar-Bakerwal communities, whose steadfast loyalty to the state has been met with systemic violence and marginalization.

Despite expectations that the elected government of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah would bring relief and compassion, the brutalities continue unabated.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu today, Mufti condemned the cold-blooded murder of Parvez Ahmed, dismissing the police’s claim of his involvement in drug peddling as a baseless pretext for extrajudicial killing. “Mohammad Parvez was executed in a fake encounter by those meant to protect him. This is state-sponsored terror targeting the Gujjar-Bakerwal communities. I demand a time-bound judicial probe to expose the culprits and ensure justice,” she stated.

Mufti assured the family of JKPDP’s unwavering support, warning that such killings deepen alienation and erode trust in democratic institutions.

The killing of Parvez Ahmed is part of a chilling pattern of violence, with over a dozen Gujjar-Bakerwal deaths in 2024-25 under suspicious circumstances. In February 2025, Makhan Din, a 25-year-old Gujjar from Kathua Bhilawar, died by suicide after recording a video alleging torture by security forces over supposed Pakistani contacts, a claim the police denied. In March 2025, three Gujjar youths—Showkat Ahmad Bhajad, Riyaz Ahmad Bhajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad Awan—from Kulgam, who went missing on their way to a wedding, were found dead in the Vishaw River, with families alleging torture marks contradicting police claims of drowning. In April 2025, Altaf Hussain Lali, a Gujjar from Bandipora, branded an “overground worker” (OGW) of militants, was killed in what his family claims was a staged encounter. On May 4, 2025, Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, a 23-year-old from Tangmarg, Kulgam, reportedly in army custody, allegedly jumped into the Vishaw Nallah stream in Kulgam’s Aharbal Wattoo area during a search operation, resulting in his death.

Locals and Mufti allege foul play, claiming he was detained days earlier. Additionally, Manzoor Ahmad Tedwa from Marhwa, Kishtawar, has been missing from his meadows for two months, with police failing to locate him. Muddasir Ahmad Dhakad, a tribal madrasa student from Devsar, Kulgam, has been missing since June 22, 2025, with his family pleading for justice. Kathua and Samba police have detained thousands of community members, releasing them after investigations that found no guilt, further fueling distrust.

The nomadic Gujjar-Bakerwal communities face relentless harassment during their seasonal cattle migrations. Reports from 2025 document arbitrary accusations of drug peddling and cattle smuggling, obstruction of migration routes, and forced evictions, such as the 2020 demolition of Bakerwal dhoks in Pahalgam.

The 2018 Kathua rape-murder of an 8-year-old Bakerwal girl, where communal support for the accused amplified the community’s trauma, remains a painful scar.

Despite hopes that the elected government would address these injustices, the Gujjar-Bakerwal communities see no end to the brutality. “The people pinned their hopes on an elected government for relief, but the cycle of violence against our nomadic tribes continues unabated. The Gujjar-Bakerwal communities, who stood by Jammu and Kashmir through its darkest times, are treated as dispensable. This is a betrayal of their loyalty,” Mufti told reporters.