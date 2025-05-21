Mehbooba demands ‘war-zone’ status for shelling-hit areas, Rs 50 lakh per damaged house

Srinagar, May 20: Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged the government to declare areas hit by cross-border shelling as “war-impacted zones” to facilitate urgent rehabilitation. She demanded compensation of at least Rs 50 lakh for every house damaged due to shelling.

Addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba said, “The recent confrontation between India and Pakistan has led to heavy shelling in areas like Poonch, Uri, Tangdar and parts of Kupwara. The residents have suffered immensely, and the government must act on a war footing to help them.”

Recalling her visits to the affected areas, Mufti said she witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of conflict on border residents. “People’s homes, built with lifetime earnings, have been reduced to rubble. Families have been shattered, and children have been killed. In one village, parents have buried their children in their own courtyards,” she said.

The former CM narrated the story of a woman in Tangdhar whose house was completely destroyed. “Her husband works as a labourer in Srinagar. With two small children, she has nowhere to live. Many others haven’t even received a tent and are left under the open sky,” she added.

She said many homes have become structurally unsafe due to shelling, adding, “Even if a shell lands on the roof, the entire structure becomes hollow and unsafe. I have heard that the government has sent teams to assess the damage, but the scale of destruction is far beyond a few repairs.”

Mufti said those who lost their lives should be declared martyrs. “They did nothing wrong. They were innocent civilians — our children, women, and men — who died because of the conflict. Their families should be given compensation and jobs,” she said.

Mehbooba said many shopkeepers told her that banks were refusing to cover insurance claims, citing war-related damage. “This is unjust. Many of these people had taken loans to build their homes and start small businesses. I urge the government to intervene and waive off their loans,” she said.

The PDP chief also flagged the lack of health infrastructure in border areas. “If there had been trauma centres at the headquarters or ventilators in ambulances, many lives could have been saved. We must establish proper medical colleges and improve health facilities in these regions,” she said

She said that in the 21st century, people should be demanding good schools, jobs and hospitals. But in border villages, they ask for individual bankers, because they fear war and want to safeguard themselves, she said.

Mufti added, “People are homeless. Some don’t even have anyone to help them. If the government doesn’t step in, who will?”