Mega aid distribution camp for PwDs, senior citizens held in Tangmarg

Tangmarg, Jun 8: Continuing its efforts to provide services at the door steps of people, Tehsil Social Welfare Office Tangmarg, Department of Social Welfare in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Corporation of India (ALIMCO) organized a Mega Distribution Function at Town Hall, Tangmarg under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of J&K Bank.

The programme was specifically organized for Divyangjans (Specially Abled Persons) and senior citizens on the basis of the Assessment Camp conducted earlier.

On the occasion, 183 assistive items were distributed free of cost among the beneficiaries including wheelchairs, hearing aids, battery-operated and manual tricycles, L.S. belts, Knee braces, neck collars, smart canes for visually impaired persons, sticks for elderly people, Braille kits, and artificial limbs etc. embodying the steadfast commitment to accessibility, justice and inclusive development.

More than a routine welfare activity, the initiative stood out as a meaningful expression of care and dignity thereby strengthening the broader vision of compassionate and responsive governance -ensuring that they receive not only tangible material support but also the dignity, autonomy, and empowerment necessary to participate fully in community life.

The Distribution function was presided over by the MLA, Gulmarg Peerzada Farooq Ahmad Shah who was the chief guest and the assistive aids and appliances were personally distributed by him among the beneficiaries.