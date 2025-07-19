Kashmir

Meeting on ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign held

Anantnag, July 18: A meeting on ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign (90 days’ Mediation drive to settle pending cases in all the Taluka Courts, District Courts and High Courts of India) was today convened at Bar Room, District Bar Association Anantnag.

As per a statement issued here, the meeting was presided over by the Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Anantnag, Tahir Khurshid Raina. The meeting aimed to apprise that the National Legal Services Authority in association with the Mediation & Conciliation Project Committee, Supreme Court of India has conceptualized the Special Mediation Drive- ‘Mediation for the Nation.’

 The ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign is being launched across the length and breadth of India. It is a 90 days’ intensive drive to settle pending cases in all the Taluka Courts, District Courts and High Courts of India through mediation.

Principal District and Sessions Judge/ Chairman DLSA Anantnag in the meeting highlighted the importance of the mediation in the administration of the justice and called it win-win situation for both the parties as none of the parties to the litigation loses on the mediation process but both the parties win in the mediation.

Raina also highlighted the role of the advocates for the mediation and termed the process of mediation impossible without the active support of the advocates. The advantages of the mediation were also communicated in the meeting that in the nation where more than 05 crore cases are pending for adjudication before the courts throughout the country and in Anantnag about 30,000 cases are pending adjudication before various courts of the district.






