Medicines worth lakhs found dumped in G’bl forest canal

Drug control dept launches probe

Umar Raina
Ganderbal, June 28: A large quantity of expired and unused medicines worth several lakhs was found dumped in a forest canal in the Gundrehman area of Ganderbal district.The discovery was made by local residents who noticed medicine strips and boxes scattered across the canal. They immediately alerted authorities. Following the report, a team from the Drug Control Department Ganderbal rushed to the spot, collected samples, and launched an official investigation.Confirming the incident, a senior official from the department said, “We have taken samples from the site, and efforts are underway to trace the source of these medicines. Strict action will be taken against those responsible.”Authorities said that while there is a standard protocol for the disposal of expired or short-dated medicines, bypassing that procedure and dumping such materials into a water body poses a grave threat to the ecosystem.“This is not only a case of negligence but also an environmental hazard,” a local resident said, urging authorities to swiftly identify and prosecute the offenders.The Drug Control Department has assured the public of a thorough and transparent investigation, vowing that any entity—individual or organization—found guilty of the illegal dumping will face legal action.

