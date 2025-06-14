BreakingWorld

MEA shares emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals in Iran amid escalating tensions

Tehran [Iran], Jun 13 (ANI): Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran on Friday. (Reuters/ANI Photo) World::Reuters

The Ministry of External Affairs shared some emergency numbers of the embassy for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran who need help amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

The emergency contact details of the Embassy: +98 9128109115; +98 9128109109

“Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran who need help may contact the emergency numbers of the Embassy of India in Iran,” the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

Earlier, the Indian embassy shared the advisory given the current situation in Iran.

“All Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the India embassy in Iran wrote on X.

Expressing deep concern over the recent developments between Iran and Israel, India on Friday called for restraint from both sides, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
“We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel,” the MEA said.

The ministry added, “We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”

“India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support,” the statement noted.”

Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” the MEA added.

This comes after Israel launched “pre-emptive” strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Friday.

In a clarification, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on X, “Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so.”

In response, Iran retaliated by launching drone and missile strikes on Tel Aviv. Israel has since continued its counter strikes.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei accused the US of supporting Israel’s assault on Iran, saying the attack would not have happened without Washington’s permission, Al Jazeera reported, citing semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless,” Baqaei said of talks the US has held with Tehran in recent months to curb its nuclear programme.

“You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran’s territory,” he added. (ANI)

