MD KPDCL reviews progress of power arrangements for SANJY at Baltal

Ganderbal, June 26: Managing Director (MD) Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mahmood Ahmad Shah accompanied by the Chief Engineer (Distribution) KPDCL, Er.Aqiba; Superintending Engineer O&M Circle Ganderbal, Er.Arshad Hussain Reshi, conducted an extensive review of the ongoing works and preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 at Baltal.

During the on-ground review, MD took detailed stock of the power infrastructure being put in place and issued clear directives to field officers to maintain interruption free (24×7) power supply throughout the Yatra period.

Superintending Engineer apprised that all requisite arrangements have been put in place for the Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on 3rd July 2025.

He briefed the MD on the illumination arrangements made along the Yatra Track and various locations at Baltal, Domail, Ranga-Morh, Y- Junction, Baltal – Domail Road, Govt and Security Tents/ Huts, Shrine Board offices, Langers, tented additional accommodations including the deployment of DG sets and portable Gensets of varying capacities.

MD also inspected the recently commissioned underground electrical infrastructure for restoration of Grid connectivity from RayilPathri Km 5.00 upto Holy Cave including installation of DTs and octagonal lighting poles along the entire Yatra Track.

It was informed that adequate fuel stocks are available at all sites, with regular replenishment protocols in place. A sufficient number of buffer Distribution Transformers (DTs) and standby DG sets have also been stationed to meet any unforeseen contingencies.

MD also inspected the recently created Distribution Substations for newly developed infrastructural facilities and CRPF Camp at Baltal & installation of solar street lights at various locations including installation of 7 Mtr long Octagonal Lighting Poles at Pony Stand for additional Lighting Arrangements.