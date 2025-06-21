MBBS student shares harrowing yet safe evacuation from Iran

Anantnag, Jun 20: Tamheed Al-Islam, a final-year MBBS student from Anantnag, was among 110 Indian students safely evacuated from Iran two days ago amid rising regional tensions. Most of the students were from Kashmir, studying medicine at a university in Iran.

Tamheed, who landed in Delhi on Thursday and reached home on Friday, recalled the rapid developments leading to their evacuation. “On June 16, we received a call from the Indian Embassy in Tehran informing us that we had to relocate immediately to Armenia,” he said. “We packed only the necessary items, and buses were arranged to take us to the border.”

The students were escorted by Indian embassy officials to the Armenian border, where they were received by more embassy staff and Armenian police. “We felt safe throughout. The Indian government and the Ministry of External Affairs supported us at every step,” Tamheed said.

He described the situation in Iran as increasingly uncertain. “There were a few days when everything seemed normal, but then tensions rose again. The embassy acted quickly. The evacuation was fast-tracked, and we were brought back safely.”

According to Tamheed, a safer location in Qom was initially considered, but due to its proximity to the Armenian border, the latter was chosen instead. “We were 110 students in total. Most were from Kashmir, while others came from different states,” he added.

Throughout the journey, Tamheed said Indian officials maintained constant communication. “We had full support from Tehran to Armenia and then in Delhi. The Indian Ambassador in Armenia was especially helpful.”

Now back home in Anantnag, Tamheed expressed relief and gratitude. “We faced no problems. The entire process was smooth, and we are thankful to the Indian government for acting promptly,” he said.