Maternity building at SDH Tangmarg faces prolonged delay

Srinagar, May 14: Patients from dozens of villages visiting Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Tangmarg in Baramulla district have expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in the completion of a maternity building, which has hampered maternal care.

The SDH is a centrally located facility catering to a large population. Patients, especially pregnant women, continue to face severe hardships due to inadequate space and infrastructure.

Locals from Tangmarg and its adjoining villages said the under-construction maternity and child care building has been in limbo for over a decade.

“The Health Department has utterly failed to expand the gynaecology section at this vital hospital, which directly affects maternity care,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a resident.

“Construction of an additional block meant for the gynaecology wing started nearly ten years ago, yet it remains incomplete to this day,” he said.

People opine that timely completion of building could have greatly improved the quality and accessibility of maternity services.

“The hospital caters to nearly 40 villages, yet lacks even the basic infrastructure to meet growing healthcare demands. The delay is unexplained and deeply frustrating,” he said.

Patients and civil society members have repeatedly raised the issue, pointing out that without adequate space and facilities, the Health Department is unable to strengthen maternity care services, a longstanding demand of the local population.

In addition to infrastructural issues, the hospital grapples with an acute shortage of manpower. Officials said there are seven vacancies for medical officers and consultants, and around 15 posts of paramedical staff, including nurses, remain unfilled for years.

Manzoor Ahmad, another resident, said the shortage of staff forces many patients to seek treatment at private clinics, which are often unaffordable.

“We are left with no choice. The hospital also lacks trauma care and emergency services, despite Tangmarg being a popular tourist destination,” he said.

He said the area receives heavy snowfall during winter months, making it difficult to refer patients to tertiary hospitals in Srinagar. “This delay in critical care can be life-threatening. Our area has suffered consistent neglect when it comes to quality healthcare,” he added.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Tangmarg, Dr. Idress Ahmad, said that the maternity building is expected to be completed by the end of November this year.

“The construction work is currently underway and we are hopeful of its completion by November. Once operational, the building will significantly improve maternity services in the area,” he said.

Notably, on February 16, 2023, the then-Chief Medical Officer stated that the building would be handed over to the Health Department by March 2023.