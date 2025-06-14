Massive power outages hit Jammu amid heatwave

Jammu, June 13: Jammu is grappling with one of its worst-ever power crises as an intense heatwave coincides with massive infrastructure failures. Over 3,000 electric poles have been damaged, and the Burn Grid Station—a critical power hub—is operating under severe overload due to an unprecedented spike in electricity demand.

The crisis has plunged both rural Jammu and metered areas of Jammu City into 8–9 hours of unscheduled daily power cuts, causing widespread frustration among residents.

Adding to the woes, more than 50 distribution transformers have reportedly failed over the past week in Jammu City and surrounding areas, further straining the already fragile power supply system.

“Three major power divisions in Jammu, along with Vijaypur and Kathua, are among the worst affected,” said Chief Engineer K.K. Thappa in a statement to Rising Kashmir.

“We are dealing with an overloaded Burn Grid and significant system overheating. Unfortunately, we expect no major improvement until the monsoon arrives, which will help bring temperatures—and demand—down.”

According to officials, the Burn Power Grid Station is struggling to cope with load demands, impacting key areas including Jammu East, Jammu West, Janipur, Roop Nagar, Pouni Chak, Canal Road, Krishna Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, entire old city.

“The core issue is overheating in the grid infrastructure. Until temperatures drop with the onset of the monsoon, the grid will remain vulnerable to frequent breakdowns,” Thappa added.

The ongoing outages have disrupted daily life and business operations across the region, sparking anger among residents and concerns about public health amid rising mercury levels.

Authorities have urged citizens to conserve energy where possible, even as ground teams rush to repair damaged infrastructure and replace faulty transformers.

For now, however, no immediate respite is in sight—leaving Jammuites to brace for continued outages and soaring temperatures in the days ahead.