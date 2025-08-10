Massive Fire guts Masjid Shareef in Police Colony, Qamarwari

A devastating fire broke out this evening at a Masjid Shareef located in Police Colony, Qamarwari, causing complete damage to the structure.

According to officials, the Fire & Emergency Services headquarters received the distress call at 17:05 hours, following which a fire tender was dispatched at 17:06 hours. Fire tenders from F&E Headquarters, Fire Station Safa Kadal, and Fire Station S.H. Pora were immediately deployed to the scene.

Despite prompt response and joint efforts of all fire stations involved, the intensity of the blaze resulted in total destruction of the mosque building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are underway.