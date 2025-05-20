Breaking

Massive fire erupts at Dangerpora Nawakadal, Srinagar

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

A massive fire broke out in the Dangerpora area of Nawakadal late Monday evening, triggering an immediate emergency response from multiple fire stations across the city.

As per the officials, The fire call was received at 9:54 PM, and within a minute, at 9:55 PM, fire tenders were dispatched. Fire and Emergency Services from Fire Station Safakadal, SH Pora, Babdem, Nowshera, Rainawari, Gawkadal, and the Fire Headquarters promptly responded to the scene.

According to Sources, 2 to 3 residential houses are involved in the blaze. The firefighting operation is currently underway, being led by Assistant Director Dr. Mir Aqib Hussain and DFO City Muzaffar Ahmad.

Firefighters are battling the flames amid challenging conditions in the densely populated area. Authorities are working to contain the fire and prevent further spread to adjoining structures.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties or injuries are awaited. Locals have been advised to stay clear of the area to ensure smooth and safe operations.

Ganderbal wins Best District Award at 5th National Water Awards
ACB arrests revenue official for accepting Rs 2000 bribe in Budgam
J&K polls : DEO holds Interactive Session with Sector/ Zonal Magistrates at Town Hall Anantnag
Javid Ahmad Rather assumes charge as SDM Uri
Safeguarding Constitution & Providing Relief a Priority: Farooq Abdullah
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Haj Committee issues revised schedule for cancelled flights
Next Article Forest officials battle growing fires amid dry spell in Rajouri
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kharge terms Operation Sindoor “small war”, says government has “not provided clarity” on Trump’s remarks
Breaking
Forest officials battle growing fires amid dry spell in Rajouri
Breaking
J&K Haj Committee issues revised schedule for cancelled flights
Breaking
Property of terror handler attached in Awantipora: Police 
Breaking