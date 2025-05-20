Massive fire erupts at Dangerpora Nawakadal, Srinagar

A massive fire broke out in the Dangerpora area of Nawakadal late Monday evening, triggering an immediate emergency response from multiple fire stations across the city.

As per the officials, The fire call was received at 9:54 PM, and within a minute, at 9:55 PM, fire tenders were dispatched. Fire and Emergency Services from Fire Station Safakadal, SH Pora, Babdem, Nowshera, Rainawari, Gawkadal, and the Fire Headquarters promptly responded to the scene.

According to Sources, 2 to 3 residential houses are involved in the blaze. The firefighting operation is currently underway, being led by Assistant Director Dr. Mir Aqib Hussain and DFO City Muzaffar Ahmad.

Firefighters are battling the flames amid challenging conditions in the densely populated area. Authorities are working to contain the fire and prevent further spread to adjoining structures.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties or injuries are awaited. Locals have been advised to stay clear of the area to ensure smooth and safe operations.