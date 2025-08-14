Massive Cloud Burst In J&K’s Kishtwar, Casualties Feared

A massive cloud burst took place in Chositi area of Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that today a massive cloud burst took place in village Chositi. Disturbing reports are coming as substantial casualties are feared.

Meanwhile, district administration has immediately swung into action and a rescue team has been dispatched to the affected area with medical management.

Dr Jitendrer, Union MoS took on micro-blogging platform X, and wrote, ” Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma.

Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made.

My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided.

DC Kishtwar said that we have requested for NDRF team from centre to assist in rescue operation.

More details awaited.(GNS)