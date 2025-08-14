Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Massive Cloud Burst In J&K’s Kishtwar, Casualties Feared

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Representational Pic

A massive cloud burst took place in Chositi area of Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that today a massive cloud burst took place in village Chositi. Disturbing reports are coming as substantial casualties are feared.

Meanwhile, district administration has immediately swung into action and a rescue team has been dispatched to the affected area with medical management.

Dr Jitendrer, Union MoS took on micro-blogging platform X, and wrote, ” Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma.

Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made.

My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided.

DC Kishtwar said that we have requested for NDRF team from centre to assist in rescue operation.

More details awaited.(GNS)

India reports 605 new Covid cases, four deaths
48 lakh Demat accounts opened in India during July-September quarter: CDSL
PM Modi reaches Sonmarg to address gathering
J&K Govt hikes DA by 4% for employees, pensioners
Birth anniversary of Gen Zorawar Singh: LG lays wreath at his statue near Bahu Plaza, Jammu
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Chashoti, Padder along Machail Mata Yatra route; Rescue ops underway
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Chashoti, Padder along Machail Mata Yatra route; Rescue ops underway
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
SC’s reference to Pahalgam attack shows centre’s lack of confidence in J&K’s Stability: Mehbooba Mufti 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response on J&K Statehood Restoration 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Painful chapter of 1947”: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Breaking National