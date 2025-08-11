Mass PTM at Cluster HSS Mantrigam strengthens community-school ties

Bandipora, Aug 10: As part of the ongoing Mass Parent–Teacher Meeting (PTM) initiative, a large-scale event was held today at Cluster Government Higher Secondary School Mantrigam, bringing together parents, teachers, students, school management and Development Committee (SMDC) members, and dignitaries, marking a significant community-school interaction in the district.Shabir Ahmad Wani, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, was the Chief Guest, while Chief Education Officer Bandipora Altaf Hussain Tara, G.H. Reshi (OSD to the Director of School Education Kashmir), Mohammad Rafiq Parray (Ex-Deputy CEO Bandipora), and Zonal Education Officer Quilmuqam attended as Guests of Honour.The dignitaries were warmly received by Principal Masood Ul Hassan Reshi and staff members. A key highlight was the installation of thematic stalls, which drew keen interest from attendees.During the event, open discussions provided stakeholders an opportunity to address issues constructively, fostering a spirit of collaboration aligned with the objectives of the NEP 2020 for holistic student development. The department appreciated the efforts of the Mantrigam cluster and reiterated its commitment to sustaining such interactive platforms across the Valley to bridge gaps, build trust, and enhance the overall learning environment.