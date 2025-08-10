Maruti Suzuki raises bar on safety, unveils new advanced features

As part of its commitment to safer mobility, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a series of advanced safety features across its vehicle portfolio under the newly unveiled NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield initiatives.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary celebrations of the NEXA retail channel, reaffirming the company’s pledge to enhance customer safety. NEXA was launched in 2015 to bring a premium automotive retail experience to its discerning customers in India.

The Safety Shield packages across NEXA and ARENA include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking systems, three-point ELR seat belts and seat belt reminder, ISOFIX child anchorages, and pedestrian impact protection.

The company also emphasises road safety through educational programmes, enforcement support, and emergency care initiatives.

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki democratised safety in India, offering features like ESC and six airbags across a broad range — from entry-level hatchbacks to premium SUVs.

Recent innovations include a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, electronic parking brake with auto-hold in New Invicto, front parking assist, and the unveiling of Level 2 ADAS in the eVITARA.

Maruti Suzuki’s Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Partho Banerjee, said safety has always been a strategic priority for the company.

“In FY 2024-25, we made significant strides in enhancing vehicle safety, with features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) now standard across all models, and six airbags introduced as standard in 14 models.”

He added that the dual-channel Safety Shield rollout reflects the company’s aim to anticipate evolving customer needs and deliver technologically advanced solutions that inspire confidence on the road.

“We are the first company to introduce six airbags in more than 140 variants. It’s a mammoth job, which we have done. Generally, the perception was that Maruti vehicles are safe or not. Today, we have showcased that it’s not only the six airbags, but there are more than that, including the active and the passive safety features, which comprise the ARENA safety shield and the NEXA safety shield. We are offering one of the best safety standard vehicles, and the so-called doubts that are there in the minds of the consumers just need to be taken off,” he told ANI.

Maruti Suzuki’s investment in safety extends beyond vehicles.

The company operates a state-of-the-art R&D centre in Rohtak, developed for Rs 3,800 crore, where each model undergoes over 50 crash tests, including the controlled crash of around 30 vehicles, before launch.

Its safety credentials were bolstered when the all-new Dzire became the first sedan in India to achieve a 5-star rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). At the same time, the Baleno secured a 4-star rating.

By combining rigorous testing, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive safety education, Maruti Suzuki aims to set new benchmarks in vehicle safety, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in protecting drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike. (ANI)