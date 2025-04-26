Martial arts inter-school competitions held at Baramulla

Srinagar, April 25: Continuing its mission to nurture young talent and promote physical fitness among school-going children, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Baramulla, conducted a series of inter-school zonal level sports events across multiple zones of the district.

In Zone Baramulla, the Under-14 and Under-17 Boys and Girls Wushu and Taekwondo Championships were held at the Kashmir Combative Academy. The event witnessed overwhelming participation from over 24 government and private institutions, with more than 300 students demonstrating exceptional skill, discipline, and sportsmanship across various weight categories.

Zone Wagoora organized its zonal level Wushu and Taekwondo competitions for the Under-14 and Under-17 boys at HSS Kreeri, where 53 students from different schools displayed commendable performances in their respective bouts. Simultaneously, Zone Dangiwacha hosted its inter-school Wushu and Taekwondo events at the Community Hall Dangiwacha. The Taekwondo segment recorded the participation of 64 students in U/14 and 35 in U/17, while the Wushu event saw 25 students in U/14 and 20 in U/17 competing fiercely. The event was graced by the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Dangiwacha as the Chief Guest, who appreciated the participants and the organising committee for their efforts. Apart from martial arts, focus was also laid on indoor and wellness sports. In Zone Chandanwari, an Inter-School Chess Competition for Under-14 and Under-17 girls was held at HSS Bijhama, encouraging strategic thinking among young minds.

Similarly, Zone Tangmarg hosted its Inter-School Chess Championship for girls at GGHS Chandilora, witnessing enthusiastic participation and a battle of wits across the boards. Meanwhile, Zone Fatehgarh contributed by organising an Inter-School Yoga Competition for Under-14 and Under-17 girls, promoting mindfulness and physical well-being. DYSSO Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Wani expressed great satisfaction over the smooth conduct and vibrant participation across all zones. “These competitions are not just about winning medals, but about empowering our youth, inculcating discipline, and encouraging them to lead healthy lifestyles,” he said, while congratulating all the participants and organisers. These multi-zone events reaffirm the department’s commitment to holistic student development through sports and physical education.