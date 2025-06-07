Market inspection drive conducted in Bhaderwah

Bhandwrah, June 06: A comprehensive market checking drive was conducted in Bhaderwah town on Friday to check quality of consumer goods and foil unfair trade practices on the eve of Eid-ul Azha.

A team led Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sunil Kumar Bhutyal inspected several market-places and commercial establishments across the town. Officials checked the hygiene standards, food quality and pricing of items. Mutton, poultry and fruit vendors were instructed to maintain cleanliness and follow food safety regulations to prevent any health hazards during the festive sea-son.