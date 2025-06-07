Jammu

Market inspection drive conducted in Bhaderwah

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Bhandwrah, June 06: A comprehensive market checking drive was conducted in Bhaderwah town on Friday to check quality of consumer goods and foil unfair trade practices on the eve of Eid-ul Azha.
A team led Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sunil Kumar Bhutyal inspected several market-places and commercial establishments across the town. Officials checked the hygiene standards, food quality and pricing of items. Mutton, poultry and fruit vendors were instructed to maintain cleanliness and follow food safety regulations to prevent any health hazards during the festive sea-son.

 

 

SIA raids 20 locations for terror conspiracy links across Kashmir
Dheeraj Gupta reviews progress on electric bus project
J&K requires startup fillip to change ‘Sarkari Naukri’ mindset: Dr Jitendra
J&K Bank commissions two CRMs in Rajouri
Heritage walk organized in old Jammu City under umbrella of Jammu Heritage
Share This Article
Previous Article DC Srinagar extends greetings to people on Eid-ul-Adha
Next Article GDC Ramkote launches cleanliness drive in college campus
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

For butchers, Eid-ul-Adha is less about feasting, more about faithful service
Kashmir
Rana participates in regional Power Ministers’ conference
Kashmir
IUST champions resilient infrastructure education
Kashmir
Eid-ul-Adha: Parking crisis hits Srinagar markets, traders report sharp drop in sales
City