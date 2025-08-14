Manpower crisis : Half of paediatrician, specialist doctor posts vacant in J&K CHCs: Report

Srinagar, Aug 13: Manpower shortage continues to plague Community Health Centres (CHCs) across both urban and rural areas of Jammu & Kashmir, according to the Health Dynamics of India (Infrastructure & Human Resources) 2022-23 report released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.The report, also cited in response to several questions in the Lok Sabha, states that J&K has 52 functional CHCs—spread across rural and urban areas—all operating in government-owned buildings.As per the data, there are 220 sanctioned posts for specialists, including surgeons, obstetricians & gynaecologists (OB&GY), physicians, and paediatricians. However, only 116 positions are currently filled, leaving 104 vacancies.In rural CHCs, there are 234 sanctioned posts for radiographers, of which 204 are occupied and 30 remain vacant.The manpower position section of the report highlights that J&K’s CHCs collectively have 116 specialists in place. Out of the 52 CHCs, 28 are located in urban areas.Specifically, rural CHCs have a sanctioned strength of 55 surgeons, with 30 in position and 25 posts vacant. Similarly, there are 58 sanctioned posts for obstetricians and gynaecologists in rural CHCs, but only 36 are filled, leaving 22 vacancies as of March 31, 2023.Similarly, there are 56 sanctioned posts for physicians in rural CHCs, but only 25 are in place, leaving 31 vacant, which has adversely affected patient care in these areas.Child care services also remain impacted in the CHCs. As per the report, there are 51 sanctioned posts for paediatricians, of which only 25 are filled, while 26 remain vacant.Notably, there are 220 sanctioned posts for specialist doctors—including surgeons, paediatricians, and physicians—in rural CHCs, but only 116 are filled, leaving 104 positions vacant.As per the report, in addition, CHCs in J&K have a sanctioned strength of 51 anaesthetists, with 26 in position and 25 posts still vacant.There is a sanctioned strength of 484 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs – Allopathic) in rural CHCs, of which 384 are in position and 100 remain vacant.The report said that the Union Territory has a sanctioned strength of 193 pharmacists, with 146 posts filled and 47 vacant.Similarly, there are 272 sanctioned posts for laboratory technicians, of which 229 are occupied and 43 are vacant. As per the report, J&K requires a total of 52 laboratory technicians in CHCs to meet the demand.The hospitals also face a shortage of nursing staff, with J&K having a sanctioned strength of 373 posts, of which 278 are filled and 95 remain vacant.