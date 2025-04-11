Manjit Singh condemns assault on police personnel by drug peddlers

Jammu, Apr 10: Apni Party’s Provincial President for Jammu, Manjit Singh on Thursday expressed deep concern and shock over the violent assault on a police team by a group of drug peddlers in the Balol Khad area of Samba district on Wednesday late evening.

The attack left three policemen, including an SHO and a Sub-Inspector, seriously injured. The SHO Pushpinder Singh and Sub-Inspector Abrar Mirza have been referred to a hospital in Amritsar for specialized treatment, according to reports.

Expressing concern over the incident, Singh said in a statement, “It is deeply alarming that drug peddlers have grown so bold and dangerous that they no longer hesitate to attack law enforcement officers. If left unchecked, the threat they pose to society could be far more severe.”

He further said, “I urge the authorities, especially the police, to ensure these attackers are nabbed as soon as possible so that they can be brought to justice.”

The Apni Party leader said the drug menace in our society is damaging the very core of our social fabric. The situation demands that we stand united to fight this menace so that the younger generation is protected from this vulnerability, he said.

Singh said he met with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and urged him to ensure the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime.