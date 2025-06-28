Manhunt continues in Udhampur forests to track down three JeM terrorists

Srinagar, June 27: A massive search operation is underway in the forested Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, as security forces continue their hunt for three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, officials said on Friday.

The operation, led by a joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, resumed early this morning with enhanced reinforcements, drone surveillance, and sniffer dog units. The area has been cordoned off and the forces are combing dense forest patches in a bid to eliminate the remaining terrorists.

The search follows Thursday’s encounter in which one Pakistan-based JeM terrorist was killed. Identified as Haider, alias Maulvi, the slain terrorist was reportedly hiding with three associates near Karoor Nallah in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. The group was confronted by a joint search team led by the Army’s elite Para Commandos, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire.

Officials said the group had been under surveillance for nearly a year. They had been using forest cover and natural caves to evade detection, moving discreetly across the region with the help of overground workers (OGWs). Over the past several months, five OGWs have been arrested in the area for allegedly providing logistical support, including food and shelter.

They further revealed that the group is believed to have been receiving support from a local terrorist who recently returned from Pakistan after spending several years there. The security operation remains in full swing, with top officials monitoring the situation closely. Authorities are confident that the remaining terrorists will be neutralized soon.

Meanwhile Security forces have conducted mock drills on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway ahead of the Yatra, which has historically been a major target for Pakistani terror groups. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to leave from Jammu on July 2.

Security has been heightened in the region with the annual Amarnath Yatra set to begin on July 3. Tuti said adequate arrangements are in place. “This time around, we have got more paramilitary companies from the Centre,” he added.

IGP also advised pilgrims to travel only with official convoys from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu. “Such pilgrims should avoid independent travel.