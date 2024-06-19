Man who fled away with weapon arrested within 24 hours in Doda: Police

In a swift and decisive action, The Jammu & Kashmir Police of District Doda Jointy with Army 4 RR successfully apprehended the individual responsible for snatching a service weapon from a Police personnel within a remarkable 24-hour timeframe.

The incident, which occurred on 18-06-2024, involved the person namely Mohammad Rafi S/O Mohammad Iqbal R/O Trown Tehsil Bhalla Distt Doda, forcibly taking the weapon from a police personnel.

A Police spokesperson said, “Upon receiving the information , the Jammu & Kashmir Police of District Doda along with Army 4 RR immediately launched a comprehensive Cordon and search operation, employing advanced tracking techniques and mobilizing multiple units

“The accused was tracked down and arrested from forest in higher reaches of Trown area. The stolen weapon was also recovered during the operation, ensuring that it is once again in safe custody.”

The accused is currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation and legal action.