Man scales wall using tree to jump into Parliament building, caught by security

New Delhi, August 22 : A security breach at Parliament was foiled on Friday morning when alert security personnel nabbed an intruder who entered the complex by climbing a tree and scaling the wall, Parliament security sources said.

The sources said that the man jumped the wall between TKR 2 – North Utility of Parliament gate and got into the Parliament complex
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel at Parliament caught the intruder immediately and questioning underway, Parliament Security Sources told ANI.

The sources said that the man reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhawan side.

On December 13, 2001 there was an attack on the old building of the Parliament by terrorists belonging to Pakistan based terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Fourteen people including fiver terrorists were killed in the attack.

In December 2023, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters. They were heard shouting anti-government slogans. Simultaneously, outside the Parliament complex, two people were seen using similar canisters to release coloured smoke while chanting slogans. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident. (ANI)

