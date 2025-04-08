Man killed in scuffle over land dispute in Nowgam

A man from Budgam district was killed in a scuffle over a land dispute at Pohru village of Nowgam area on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said the incident took place when a confrontation broke out between two parties over a land-related issue.

He said during the altercation, one person identified as Ghulam Rasool Rather, son of Sonaullah Rather, a resident of Ichigam Budgam, sustained a critical head injury.

He added the injured was immediately rushed to District Hospital Pampore for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The official said that police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigation.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and efforts are on to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the fatal scuffle—(KNO)