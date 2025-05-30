Man killed in Khumani Chowk road accident

A man was killed in a road accident at Khumani Chowk in Bemina area of Srinagar on Friday evening, officials said.

An official told that an accident took place between a scooty and a vehicle near a water tank at Khumani Chowk, resulting in on the spot death of a scooty rider.

He identified the deceased as Ali Mohammad, son of Gh Hassan, a resident of Zadibal, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in the incident while further investigation is underway.

Moreover, MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, also expressed grief over the loss of life.

“Heard about the tragic accident at Khumani Chowk, Bemina, in which Ali Mohammad Joo, a resident of Nabdi Pora Zadibal, Srinagar, lost his life. Very saddening. I’m in touch with the family. My thoughts are with them. May Allah grant him magfirat and give his loved ones strength. I’m also in touch with police officials about the incident,” he said in a post on X—(KNO)