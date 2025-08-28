Man killed in hit-and-run incident in Srinagar’s Batamaloo

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 28 : A man died after sustaining severe head injuries in a hit-and-run incident near the old bus stand in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, officials said on Thursday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the man was riding a motorcycle bearing registration number JK01 AD 7021 when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle, which fled the scene.

Local residents shifted the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Bhat, son of Sunaullah Bhat, a resident of Khawaja Pora area of Nowgam, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The driver of the vehicle involved remains unidentified, and further inquiry is underway, the official said—(KNO)