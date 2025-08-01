BreakingKashmir

Man killed after being hit by a vehicle in South Kashmir

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A 50-year-old corn seller was killed when he was hit by an unknown vehicle at Hamzapora Semthan Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that an unknown vehicle hit a corn seller today at Hamzapora, resulting in serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbehara, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar(50) son of Ghulam Rasool Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbahara.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

As fire incidents surge in Srinagar, Police urges people to keep fire safety equipments handy
IIT Jammu selected as pioneering recipient of “100 5G Use Case Labs” initiative
Police attach properties of three Pak-based terror handlers in Budgam
DC B’la distributes Incinerators & Vending Machines, IT Gadgets & Other equipment among Educational Institutions
South Kashmir hospitals without MRI scan facility; patients suffer
Share This Article
Previous Article Italian Pear orchard sparks self-reliance boom in J&K’s Bhaderwah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Italian Pear orchard sparks self-reliance boom in J&K’s Bhaderwah
Breaking Jammu
CS reviews readiness for the launch of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
India’s GDP will go below 6.2% in FY26, if 25% US tariff continues post September: S&P Report
Breaking Business National
“We must vow to eliminate every terrorist & terrorist organization…”: LG Sinha
Developing Story National