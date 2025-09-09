BreakingKashmir

Man found dead in Srinagar’s Batwara, probe launched: Police

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
The dead man's body. Focus on hand
Follow us on

A man was found dead in Batwara area in Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said, adding that a probe has been launched in the matter.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the body was spotted by locals, who then informed the police.

He said soon after a police party from Ram Munshi Bagh police station reached the spot and took the body into their custody.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Qayoom Butt son of Mohammad Kamal Butt of Gandbal, Srinagar.

“Necessary legal formalities have been initiated and further investigation is underway,” he said—(KNO)

Karnataka poll results: Congress creates history by getting biggest vote share in 34 years
Nehru Yuva Kendra Anantnag organizes Yuva Utsav at GGHS Kulgam
JKEDI organizes cleanliness drives across the UT as a part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’  campaign  
Police recovers illicit timber in Sopore, case registered
Army to establish centre in Gurez to promote Dard culture
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Budgam Man Dies, Woman Injured After Train Hits them in South Kashmir’s Pulwama
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Budgam Man Dies, Woman Injured After Train Hits them in South Kashmir’s Pulwama
Breaking Kashmir
SIA arrests key operator in 2022 narco-terror case
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha Pays Tribute to Army Personnel Martyred in Kulgam Encounter 
Breaking Kashmir
LG Sinha visits Mega Health Camp for flood affected families in Jammu
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News