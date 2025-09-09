Man found dead in Srinagar’s Batwara, probe launched: Police

Follow us on

A man was found dead in Batwara area in Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said, adding that a probe has been launched in the matter.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the body was spotted by locals, who then informed the police.

He said soon after a police party from Ram Munshi Bagh police station reached the spot and took the body into their custody.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Qayoom Butt son of Mohammad Kamal Butt of Gandbal, Srinagar.

“Necessary legal formalities have been initiated and further investigation is underway,” he said—(KNO)