Body of a 40-year-old man was been found in Alyalpora area of Shopian district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that this morning, some passersby found a body near the fisheries department. The deceased has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Kanipora, Shopian, an auto driver by profession.

Soon a team of police reached to the spot and shifted body for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)