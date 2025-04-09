Breaking

Man Found Dead In J&K’s Kishtwar

The dead man's body. Focus on hand

A man was found dead near Thathri-Barshalla bridge in Kishtwar district officals said on wednesday.

Officials said that a body of a man was found this morning near a bridge. Locals immediately informed the police about the body. Soon, police took the body in their possession and shifted it to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Singhania son of Late Gyan Chand resident of Kathawa. He was running a medical shop near Thathri, they said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

