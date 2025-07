A man was killed after Electrocuted at Behrampora area of North Kashmir’s Sopore on Tuesday.

Officials told GNS that today that person namely Bilal Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh resident of Behrampora sustained electrocution injuries.

He was shifted to SDH Sopore for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard for further investigations.(GNS)