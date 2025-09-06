Man drowns in Jhelum in North Kashmir’s Bandipora, another rescued

Follow us on

A man drowned in the river Jhelum while another one was rescued near Nichyari area of Baniyari in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the duo was extracting sand from the river when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation,” he said.

One of the individuals, identified as Mohammad Yaqoob, was rescued safely. However, 25-year-old Amir Ahmed Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad of Baniyari Sharki, drowned. “Efforts are on trace him,” the official said—(KNO)