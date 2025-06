A 45-year-old man died of electric shock at his residence in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man received an electric shock at home in SD Colony, Batamaloo today.

He was immediately shifted to Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

He was identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Reshi (45) son of Mohammad Sultan. Police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)