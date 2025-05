A man was killed after he met with an accident at Azadganj area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Officials told GNS that a scooty rider lost its balance and came under an army vehicle in Azadgunj bridge today.

In this incident, the scooty driver was killed on spot. He has been identified as Abdul Gani Rather son of Abdul Gaffar Rather resident of Deewanbagh, by profession he was a plumber.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS).