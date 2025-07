A 25-year-old man died after a vehicle tyre, he was repairing, exploded in the Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Imtiyaz Ahmad Najar (25) of Bozgam was repairing a tyre, which suddenly exploded, injuring him critically.

He said he was immediately rushed to PHC Devsar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival—(KNO)