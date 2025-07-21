Man dies after falling into borewell in Qazigund

A man died after he fell into a borewell in the Lowermunda area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Officials told GNS that a man fell into a borewell while fitting a motor. SDRF from Qazigund immediately reached the spot and rescued him in an unconscious state.

He was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Damjan, Qazigund.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)