Man dead, three injured in Bijbehara road accident

Agencies
1 Min Read

A man died while three others were injured after two vehicles collided at Jablipora area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

An official told that an accident occurred between a truck and a Creta vehicle at Fruit Mandi Jablipora.

“Four people were injured in the accident,” the official said.

However, he said that one among the injured succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital, while the three others have been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Irfan Ahmad of Mir Bazar. The injured persons include Nadeem Ahmad Dar, son of Nazir Ahmad, resident of Sether; Khursheed Ahmad, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Khonmoh and Jasif Hassan, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, resident of Sangam.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

