Malik must apologise over ‘derogatory’ remarks on Hindus: Shiv Sena UBT

Jammu, Apr 10: “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik should apologise for his alleged and objectionable comments on Hindus otherwise he will be welcomed with shoes in Shiv Sena style,” the Shiv Sena UBT Jammu-Kashmir unit president Manish Sahni said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Sahni said those who made the alleged remarks on Hindus will be welcomed with shoes. “Malik’s statement is not only insulting but also completely false and shameful and hurts the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus. It is a direct attack on our religion, culture and identity. How can an elected public representative, who has taken an oath to serve all religions, make such hateful and communal remarks? Such words not only reflect his deep hatred and bias towards the Hindu community but also create an atmosphere of tension and disrespect in the society,” he said.

He added, “The ‘Tilak/Tikka’ on our forehead is a symbol of devotion and purity. It is a part of our daily religious life. Linking it with alcohol and wrong deeds is not only derogatory but a direct insult to our religion.”

Sahni said Malik’s alleged remarks deserve to be thrashed. “Shiv Sainiks know very well how to bring such leaders to the right path,” he said. “The Speaker must cancel the membership of Mehraj Malik and strict legal action through a written complaint to SSP Jammu.”